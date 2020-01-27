$0.60 EPS Expected for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. DHT reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 361.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.
On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DHT.
DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.16 million. DHT had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DHT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of DHT by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DHT by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 187,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.
DHT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,261,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. DHT has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.83.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
