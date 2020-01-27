$0.60 EPS Expected for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. DHT reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 361.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.16 million. DHT had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHT shares. ValuEngine lowered DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DHT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of DHT by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DHT by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 187,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

DHT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,261,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. DHT has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

