-$0.86 EPS Expected for Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) will report earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.64) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.80 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MWK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of MWK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. Mohawk Group has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,825,000.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

