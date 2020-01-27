0xcert Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $395,088.00 and approximately $96,628.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $483.82 or 0.05462091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026889 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00128032 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018529 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002680 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00033447 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

