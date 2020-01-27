$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.04. 102,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,162. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $193,410.89. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,272. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

