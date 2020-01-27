$101.46 Million in Sales Expected for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will report $101.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $108.00 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported sales of $6.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,425.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year sales of $304.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $311.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $550.78 million, with estimates ranging from $499.60 million to $668.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWPH. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Shares of GWPH traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.51. 647,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $95.71 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.27.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total transaction of $45,532,200.00. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $8,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,421,521 shares in the company, valued at $70,059,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,328,916 shares of company stock worth $54,107,850. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 28.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 99.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter worth about $5,005,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 17.3% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

