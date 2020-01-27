14,729 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Bought by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 21,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.25 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.23. 1,919,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $18.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.