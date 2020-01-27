$159.30 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report sales of $159.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.60 million to $160.06 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $150.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $597.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.60 million to $598.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $646.50 million, with estimates ranging from $640.92 million to $653.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.83 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVOP shares. BTIG Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Compass Point started coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. 165,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,029. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $110,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,099.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $55,160.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $495,240 in the last three months. 61.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after buying an additional 727,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,946,000 after buying an additional 526,836 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,338,000 after buying an additional 91,883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after buying an additional 93,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,795,000 after buying an additional 239,191 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

