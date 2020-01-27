197 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 197 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares in the company, valued at $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $288.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.69 and a 1 year high of $295.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

