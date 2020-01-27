1SG One Day Trading Volume Reaches $53,465.00 (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. 1SG has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $53,465.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1SG has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1SG token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00008518 BTC on exchanges including OEX, P2PB2B, BitMart and Kryptono.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00335098 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002239 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 603.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,184,790 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG . 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1SG is 1.sg

1SG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, OEX, P2PB2B and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

