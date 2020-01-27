1ST Source Bank Acquires 199 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 59,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 32,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.01. 935,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,249,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.03 and a 52-week high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.