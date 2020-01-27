1ST Source Bank Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,551,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

