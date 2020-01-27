1ST Source Bank Cuts Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Boeing by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 135,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP now owns 87,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $5.08 on Monday, reaching $317.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,932,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.59 and its 200 day moving average is $352.50. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $321.00 target price (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

