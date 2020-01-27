1ST Source Bank Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 1,106,998 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $34,333,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 93.1% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 864,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after buying an additional 416,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,103.8% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 441,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after buying an additional 404,560 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.46.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

