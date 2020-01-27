1ST Source Bank Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,583 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,536. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

