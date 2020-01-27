1ST Source Bank Lowers Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,712 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 0.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,223. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.63 and a 200 day moving average of $206.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.12.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

