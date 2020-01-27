1ST Source Bank Purchases 6,191 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

1ST Source Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $24,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,651,732. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average is $156.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

