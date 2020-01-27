1ST Source Bank Sells 461 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $134.56. 47,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $123.61 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.14.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

