2,100 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Universal Display by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $4,977,264.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,876,081.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,276.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Shares of OLED stock traded down $12.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.40. 58,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,455. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $99.02 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

