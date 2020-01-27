22,000 Shares in Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Purchased by Havens Advisors LLC

Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. Synthorx accounts for 1.3% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Havens Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Synthorx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Synthorx by 156.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Synthorx in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synthorx in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 10,706.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THOR stock remained flat at $$67.99 during trading hours on Monday. Synthorx Inc has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synthorx Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered Synthorx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

