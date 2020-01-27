2,343 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,343 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Walmart makes up 0.3% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $114.37 on Monday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

