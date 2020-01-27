245 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 473,574 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares in the last quarter. Broadmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,675,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.96 on Monday, reaching $163.43. 2,200,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,651,732. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.