27,500 Shares in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in China Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get China Mobile alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHL. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

CHL stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 201,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,360. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $183.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. China Mobile Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.