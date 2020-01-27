29,400 Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. Dollar General comprises 4.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after buying an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dollar General by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,207,000 after acquiring an additional 383,999 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,205,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 142,729 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 468.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,320,000 after purchasing an additional 722,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $95,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $154.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.66. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

