3,126 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises 0.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock opened at $98.43 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.63.

