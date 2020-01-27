3,180 Shares in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,117,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Stericycle by 17.2% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,186,000 after buying an additional 439,266 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 28.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,830,000 after buying an additional 303,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,321,000 after buying an additional 117,311 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stericycle by 45.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 99,941 shares during the period.

Shares of SRCL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.75. 7,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,631. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23. Stericycle Inc has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.21 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $332,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,943 shares in the company, valued at $884,358.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

