3,400 Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Purchased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $139.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.16. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $141.06.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

