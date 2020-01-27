$375.69 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce sales of $375.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.60 million and the lowest is $363.46 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $384.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of B stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $64.16. 125,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,339. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Barnes Group has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $66.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Hassell H. Mcclellan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $90,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 21,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,240,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,479. 8.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,308,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 256,029 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 118,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 94,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

