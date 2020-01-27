$38.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post $38.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.08 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $35.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $162.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.31 billion to $164.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $173.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $170.52 billion to $177.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. ValuEngine lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.51. 1,986,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,484. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.30. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

