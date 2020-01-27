$400.55 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post $400.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.70 million and the lowest is $400.40 million. Hilltop posted sales of $356.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $454.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Shares of HTH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. 368,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,214,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42,555 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Hilltop by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 535,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hilltop by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 336,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 131,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

