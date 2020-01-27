4,704 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Purchased by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,334,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,152,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.95. The company had a trading volume of 267,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,255. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.19. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $120.38 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

