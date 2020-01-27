4,807 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $101.45. 1,149,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.48 and a 200 day moving average of $95.31.

