6,232 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Facebook makes up 1.1% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $23,597,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,760 shares of company stock worth $127,627,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.57. 6,053,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,330,204. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.90. The company has a market capitalization of $611.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.43 and a 12 month high of $222.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.97.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

