$67.18 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post $67.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the highest is $67.50 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $67.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $270.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.26 million to $278.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $281.59 million, with estimates ranging from $274.92 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.07 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on III. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 451,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 72,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 25,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 1,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,057. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $134.51 million, a P/E ratio of 287.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

