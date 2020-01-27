6,761 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Bought by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after buying an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after buying an additional 425,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $62,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.04. The stock had a trading volume of 222,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.31 and its 200-day moving average is $223.22. The firm has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $177.41 and a 1-year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

