749 Shares in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WELL opened at $86.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.07. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $93.17.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
