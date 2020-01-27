749 Shares in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $86.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.07. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $93.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

