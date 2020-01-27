800 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,357,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $115.04 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

