9,155 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 129,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 56,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,100. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

