AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,023.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,089 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,320,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.48. 10,221,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average is $77.49. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.