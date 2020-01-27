Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,181,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 39.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after acquiring an additional 402,106 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,359,000 after acquiring an additional 320,967 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $208.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.44. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

