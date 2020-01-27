Achain Reaches Market Cap of $5.79 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Coinnest and Koinex. Achain has a total market cap of $5.79 million and $295,495.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.19 or 0.03245047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Achain’s launch date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Koinex, OOOBTC, Bitinka, Coinnest, CoinEgg, OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC, Huobi, Cobinhood, Bitbns and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

