Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 150.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

VXUS stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.41. 48,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,719. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

