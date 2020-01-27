Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 10,765 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.40. 16,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,013. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

