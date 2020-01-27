Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Invests $1.15 Million in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,515 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. FireEye makes up about 1.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,441 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,190,940 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $269,407,000 after purchasing an additional 945,885 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 383,712 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 1,519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,642 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,082 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye Inc has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

