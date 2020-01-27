Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes $993,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,308,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 298,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 290,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,246 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,258. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $242.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of -118.95 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total value of $117,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,603 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,611 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

