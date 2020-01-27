Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,340. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $118.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.91.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

