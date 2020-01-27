Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MGIC Investment by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.70. 774,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,007. MGIC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $14.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $77,766.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,245.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 88,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,227,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,882,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,104,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 403,499 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,444 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.