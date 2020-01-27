Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 313,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of ESNT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,895. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. Essent Group Ltd has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares in the company, valued at $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,668 shares of company stock worth $2,923,412. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

