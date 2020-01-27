Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Has $523,000 Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $349.22. 1,395,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $237.27 and a 12-month high of $354.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.01 and a 200-day moving average of $299.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

