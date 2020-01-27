Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.5% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,424 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after buying an additional 655,316 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $41,394,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 162.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after buying an additional 594,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,004,000 after buying an additional 561,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,261. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,945 shares of company stock worth $2,627,027. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

