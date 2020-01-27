ADAMANT Messenger Market Capitalization Achieves $836,000.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $836,000.00 and $1.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043257 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000316 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 103,552,408 coins and its circulating supply is 83,410,397 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

